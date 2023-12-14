The festive season in the UK is synonymous with last-minute late-night shopping, a unique quirk that adds to the holiday spirit.

A Guide to Late-Night Shopping and Store Closures in the UK

However, as Christmas Day approaches, not all stores will keep their doors open late into the night. Many retailers choose to close earlier than usual, allowing their staff some well-deserved time off to celebrate the holidays.

Let's take a closer look at the Christmas opening hours of some popular stores across the UK.

Marks and Spencer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marks and Spencer stands out as one of the few retailers extending its opening hours leading up to Christmas.

Select stores will welcome shoppers from December 18 to 23, operating from 6 am to 10 pm.

On Christmas Eve (December 24), the hours are reduced to 6 am to 4 pm, and the store remains closed on Christmas Day (December 25).

Aldi

Aldi, a favorite among bargain hunters, will also have extended hours from December 18 to 23, opening from 7 am to 10 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Christmas Eve, the hours are 9:30 am to 4 pm, and the store is closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

From December 27 to 30, Aldi will resume regular hours, opening from 8 am to 8 pm.

Waitrose

Waitrose plans to maintain regular opening hours until Christmas Eve, observing normal Sunday hours on December 24.

Some smaller outlets may remain open during the festive period. On Christmas Eve, Waitrose will be open from 10 am or 10:30 am to 4 pm, closed on Christmas Day, and open as usual on Boxing Day, except for those in Welcome Break service stations and Shell forecourts.

Lidl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl stores will close across the UK on Christmas Day, with a few reopening on Boxing Day. Customers are advised to check the opening hours of their local branches for any variations.

Asda

Asda's Express and Superstore sites will have varying opening times over the Christmas period.

On Christmas Eve, both types of stores will operate on Sunday hours.

All stores will be closed on Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, Express stores will open from 8 am to 6 pm or 8 pm, while Superstores will open from 9 am to 6 pm.

Sainsbury’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury's will have extended hours from December 18 to 23, operating from 6 am to 11 pm.

On Christmas Eve, Superstores will open from 10 am to 4 pm, and convenience stores will open from 10 am to 9 pm. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day, with most supermarkets reopening on Boxing Day from 9 am to 6 pm, and convenience stores from 9 am to 9 pm. Regular hours will resume from December 27 to 30.