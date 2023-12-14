Christmas Shopping Hours: A Guide to Late-Night Shopping and Store Closures in the UK
However, as Christmas Day approaches, not all stores will keep their doors open late into the night. Many retailers choose to close earlier than usual, allowing their staff some well-deserved time off to celebrate the holidays.
Let's take a closer look at the Christmas opening hours of some popular stores across the UK.
Marks and Spencer
Marks and Spencer stands out as one of the few retailers extending its opening hours leading up to Christmas.
Select stores will welcome shoppers from December 18 to 23, operating from 6 am to 10 pm.
On Christmas Eve (December 24), the hours are reduced to 6 am to 4 pm, and the store remains closed on Christmas Day (December 25).
Aldi
Aldi, a favorite among bargain hunters, will also have extended hours from December 18 to 23, opening from 7 am to 10 pm.
On Christmas Eve, the hours are 9:30 am to 4 pm, and the store is closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
From December 27 to 30, Aldi will resume regular hours, opening from 8 am to 8 pm.
Waitrose
Waitrose plans to maintain regular opening hours until Christmas Eve, observing normal Sunday hours on December 24.
Some smaller outlets may remain open during the festive period. On Christmas Eve, Waitrose will be open from 10 am or 10:30 am to 4 pm, closed on Christmas Day, and open as usual on Boxing Day, except for those in Welcome Break service stations and Shell forecourts.
Lidl
Lidl stores will close across the UK on Christmas Day, with a few reopening on Boxing Day. Customers are advised to check the opening hours of their local branches for any variations.
Asda
Asda's Express and Superstore sites will have varying opening times over the Christmas period.
On Christmas Eve, both types of stores will operate on Sunday hours.
All stores will be closed on Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, Express stores will open from 8 am to 6 pm or 8 pm, while Superstores will open from 9 am to 6 pm.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury's will have extended hours from December 18 to 23, operating from 6 am to 11 pm.
On Christmas Eve, Superstores will open from 10 am to 4 pm, and convenience stores will open from 10 am to 9 pm. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day, with most supermarkets reopening on Boxing Day from 9 am to 6 pm, and convenience stores from 9 am to 9 pm. Regular hours will resume from December 27 to 30.
As the holiday season approaches, it's essential to be aware of these opening hours to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable Christmas shopping experience. Keep an eye on your local store's specific hours and plan accordingly for a smooth and festive celebration.