Chris Bowker Ltd honoured in JTL’s 2025 Employer Recognition Awards

Morecambe-based Chris Bowker Ltd has been recognised by leading apprenticeship provider JTL as a regional winner for the North West in its 2025 Employer Recognition Awards, which celebrate exceptional support for apprentices in the building services engineering sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selected from over 3,800 businesses that partner with JTL across England and Wales, Chris Bowker Ltd was recognised for its outstanding commitment to training and developing the next generation of skilled professionals.

The announcement was made at JTL’s National Apprenticeship Awards ceremony, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, where employers and apprentices from across the UK gathered to celebrate achievement across the sector

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JTL’s Employer Recognition Awards highlight businesses that go above and beyond in mentoring, supporting and investing in apprentices.

Morecambe-based Chris Bowker Ltd were recognised for their outstanding commitment to training the next generation of skilled professionals.

JTL works with more than 8,000 learners and thousands of employers across the UK, providing electrical and mechanical engineering services apprenticeships. As the industry evolves to meet challenges like the UK’s net-zero targets, the role of employers in building a skilled, sustainable workforce is more important than ever.

Nicola Little, Company Secretary at Chris Bowker Ltd, said: “We’re thrilled to receive recognition from JTL for our commitment to apprenticeships. Investing in future talent has always been a cornerstone of our business, and our partnership with JTL ensures that our apprentices receive structured training that equips them for lasting success in the sector.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said: “Delivering high-quality apprenticeships is always a shared effort, and our Employer Recognition Awards are about acknowledging the vital role employers play in making this happen. Chris Bowker Ltd has demonstrated exceptional dedication to its apprentices, providing them with a positive environment in which they can thrive both professionally and personally.”