Chorley village shop The Grape and Grain to close after 46 years
A village shop on the outskirts of Chorley will close at the end of the month after 46 years.
The Grape and Grain in Victoria Street, Wheelton will close its doors permanently next week.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
It’s the end of an era as the shop’s owner Keith and Stacey bid farewell to their little convenience shop and off-licence, which has proudly served the community for the best part of five decades.
It’s not known at this stage what the plans are for the future of the village shop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.