A village shop on the outskirts of Chorley will close at the end of the month after 46 years.

The Grape and Grain in Victoria Street, Wheelton will close its doors permanently next week.

It’s the end of an era as the shop’s owner Keith and Stacey bid farewell to their little convenience shop and off-licence, which has proudly served the community for the best part of five decades.

It’s not known at this stage what the plans are for the future of the village shop.