Chorley village shop The Grape and Grain to close after 46 years

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:24 BST
A village shop on the outskirts of Chorley will close at the end of the month after 46 years.

The Grape and Grain in Victoria Street, Wheelton will close its doors permanently next week.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Grape and Grain in Wheelton village near Chorley will close after 46 years at the end of July 2025placeholder image
The Grape and Grain in Wheelton village near Chorley will close after 46 years at the end of July 2025 | The Grape and Grain, Wheelton

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

It’s the end of an era as the shop’s owner Keith and Stacey bid farewell to their little convenience shop and off-licence, which has proudly served the community for the best part of five decades.

It’s not known at this stage what the plans are for the future of the village shop.

Related topics:Chorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice