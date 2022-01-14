Shaz Malik is launching Promo Ryde - where every customer who rings to book a vehicle is automatically entered into a draw for the chance to compete in a £250 cash grab - for themselves and a charity.

The Smash and Grab idea - which he says comes from his "very vivid imagination" - is even more surprising considering Shaz is putting Promo Ryde up against his other established taxi businesses, Four Sixes, Four Four, Star Cars and Eccleston Taxi.

He said: "This aim is to become a bigger name than all of them. I say, there's nothing like a good competition!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEP reporter Catherine Musgrove and Shaz Malik of Promo Ryde with the cheque for Derian House

Shaz's brainchild involves a custom-made box filled with £250 in change - ranging from 5p to £2 coins - which customers have the chance to grab a handful of, then have it weighed out in a specialised counting machine.

The results will be posted in a Top Gear-style leader board.

Inspired by his childhood love of Monopoly, he's even employed the use of a cartoonist to redesign the iconic Monopoly man to look like him on the company's logo.

Shaz said: "It's something I've created from nothing, just an idea which has grown into something crazy. I guess that's what I'm known for!"

The cash grab set up

The inspiration

He added: "It was something I did at Bakkavor (Hitchen Foods) in Wigan, when I used to work there. I was known for doing things which didn't make sense and having fun whilst working hard.

"There was a big 2.5kg pineapple tin in the office sent over as a sample by a supplier. I looked at it and thought to myself: 'I wonder if I could lift it with one hand, from the top not from the side?'

"Then I asked everyone in the office if they could lift it from the top, and it became competitive. The (cash grab) idea came from that, I was sitting there, looking a pile of change in the office and I thought to myself, I wonder how much change I can grab and fit into my hand?"

£250 in change is up for grabs

Shaz has seen his dream become reality with the help of Martin and the team and Spiral Graphic in Chorley, and his brother Ayaz Malik, who has helped with graphic designs.

Once a month

The draw will take place once a month for a customer and a charity picked at random.

The first draw was completed by Post reporter Catherine Musgrove, who managed to grab £33.50 for her nominated charity, Derian House.

Shaz said he has consulted with Chorley Council and the Gambling Comission to make sure he is operating legally.

He said: "I think it's fun, something new and donating to charity is rewarding, as is giving the customer a chance to get free money.