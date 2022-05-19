Chorley takeaway handed 1-out-of-5 food hygiene rating after inspectors conclude 'major improvements' needed

A takeaway in Chorley was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:05 pm

La Orient in Market Street, Adlington, was told “major improvements” were needed following an inspection on April 20, 2022.

The Chinese takeaway was subsequently handed a food hygiene rating of 1-out-of-5.

A report published by the Food Standards Agency showed “major improvements” were necessary for food safety management systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

La Orient in Market Street, Adlington, was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection on April 20, 2022.

This includes having systems or checks in place to ensure food is safe to eat and there is evidence that staff know about food safety.

In relation to food handling including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, inspectors said it was “generally satisfactory”.

The report added general cleanliness and the condition of the takeaway’s kitchen was “good”.

It means that of Chorley's 118 takeaways with ratings, 67 (57%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Chorley Council has been approached for the full report on which the rating is based.

How do food safety inspector’s judge a business?

Following a food hygiene inspection by a food safety officer, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.

The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.

The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made and this will depend on the type of issue that needs to be addressed.

ChorleyFood Standards AgencyChorley Council