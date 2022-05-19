La Orient in Market Street, Adlington, was told “major improvements” were needed following an inspection on April 20, 2022.
The Chinese takeaway was subsequently handed a food hygiene rating of 1-out-of-5.
A report published by the Food Standards Agency showed “major improvements” were necessary for food safety management systems.
This includes having systems or checks in place to ensure food is safe to eat and there is evidence that staff know about food safety.
In relation to food handling including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, inspectors said it was “generally satisfactory”.
The report added general cleanliness and the condition of the takeaway’s kitchen was “good”.
It means that of Chorley's 118 takeaways with ratings, 67 (57%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
Chorley Council has been approached for the full report on which the rating is based.