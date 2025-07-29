Chorley sofa retailer announces new Sunday opening hours and celebrates 16 year partnership with Italian luxurybBrand

Award-winning family run furniture store Worthington Brougham Furniture Ltd responds to customer feedback with expanded weekend opening hours and celebrates their long-standing status as an official UK stockist for New Trend Concepts.

By popular demand, Chorley-based independent furniture retailer Worthington Brougham Furniture will begin opening their showroom on Sundays starting from Sunday the 10th of August. The company is making a number of other changes both in store and online in coming months, including an expanded selection of made to order luxury sofas from New Trend Concepts, one of Italy’s premier sofa manufacturers.

“A lot of our customers have asked about Sunday openings,” said Amy, one of the company directors. “Being a family business, we’re very hands-on! We’re running a short survey for anyone who wants to share their thoughts, but for now we are going to trial our new opening hours throughout August and September.”. Starting from Monday the 4th of August, the luxury sofa showroom in the centre of Chorley will be open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will close Wednesday and Thursday during the week.

One thing that won’t be changing is the company’s commitment to working with top quality British and European brands, like New Trend Concepts in Italy.

New Trend Concepts display at Worthington Brougham's old showroom in Clitheroe, before they relocated to Chorley

“We’ve been working with Giuseppe, the director at New Trend Concepts, since we first started, and we’ve built a fantastic relationship with the people there over the past sixteen years.” Says Isabelle, the sales manager. “So you can imagine we were a bit shocked when we had a customer ask us if the products were genuine!” To the relief of all involved, this turned out to be a misunderstanding. “We sell discounted display models as well as made to order, which makes it difficult for New Trend to keep track of which models we have on display. A customer contacted New Trend to ask where they could go to try out the Bolero model, and was told the nearest store was in Devon. He had found our shop online, but was a bit hesitant to place an order with us after hearing that.” The issue was resolved quickly. “Thankfully New Trend were more than happy to provide us with an official statement confirming that we are a stockist, and the customer was happy enough to place an order with us once we’d explained.”

As signatories to the Association of Copyright in Design charter, the families are strong supporters of designers’ rights. “We would never sell anything that wasn’t genuine, we’ve built our whole business around selling authentic brands at accessible prices. It just wouldn’t be right.”

The company has worked closely with New Trend for over sixteen years to provide their customers with the highest quality Italian made sofas at discounted prices. As part of a series of planned updates, New Trend Concepts’ latest models will be made available to order directly through Worthington Brougham Furniture’s website www.wbfurniture.co.uk over the next few months.