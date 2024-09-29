Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant Home given 1 out of 5 food hygiene rating
Home, a bistro and bar in the heart of Buckshaw Village, was awarded its new low score following an inspection on August 29.
The eatery in Barnes Wallies Way has earned an average rating of 4.5 on Google with more than 420 reviews.
Most of its customers speak highly of their experience at the restaurant, with diners praising its ‘delicious food’, ‘incredible service’, ‘lovely decor’ and ‘great atmosphere’.
But Chorley Council’s food hygiene officers were not impressed when they called round to inspect the restaurant and its kitchen last month.
‘Major improvement necessary’
They said ‘major improvement’ was needed at Home as they awarded the restaurant 1 out of 5 for its hygiene.
Inspectors said the biggest disappointment was its management of food safety which required ‘major improvement’.
This takes into consideration whether system or checks are in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat. It also seeks evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
In other areas, Home was found to be ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’.
Inspectors were ‘generally satisfied’ with the restaurant's handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Similarly, inspectors found the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were of a ‘good’ standard.
This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to ensure good food hygiene.
