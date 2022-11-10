Chorley recruitment agency founded by dynamic sister duo wins prestigious business award

Having launched just six years ago, the recruitment business Fresh Perspective Resourcing was forced to reimagine its business offerings during the recent lockdowns, swiftly pivoting to accessing new revenue streams and putting the company on track to break the £1m barrier by their 10th anniversary.

Founded by sisters Laura and Emily Leyland, Fresh Perspective have also recently launched a wide range of new services, a suite of bespoke online training classes, a bran new podcast and a not-for-profit awards programme of their own, which has been designed to promote and champion other local businesses.

“To be nominated for five highly-regarded awards so soon after the Covid-19 pandemic almost destroyed our business is incredible,” said Laura. “To win for our business growth in adverse circumstances was literally the icing on the cake for us and our competition in this category was fierce!

HIVE award winners Fresh Perspective Resourcing

“I’m thrilled that the hard work and perseverance of our entire team that helped turn our fortunes around and created a more exciting business than we ever imagined has been recognised in this way,” she added. It means that our story is one that is inspiring others, especially those who feel as though they’re going through turbulent times and are wondering if things will ever get better.”

Over the past 12 months alone, Fresh Perspective have seen revenues increase by 40%, earning them special recognition at the HIVE Awards, hosted by Bauer Radio’s Trevor Jordan.

“Launched from a kitchen table by two sisters and now on track to meet their ambitious target of £1m turnover by year 10, this recruitment agency with a twist is a force to be reckoned with in a competitive field,” said Ben Posthuma De Boer, Client Manager from sponsors Pierce Business Advisory and Accountancy Group, who judged the Growth Business of the Year.