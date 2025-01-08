Chorley Group supplies specially-adapted Nissan vans to local bakery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Nissan Interstar Luton vans have been specially adapted for use by a bakery in Lancashire.

The vehicles were supplied by the corporate sales team at Chorley Group and are now in daily use by the team at locally-based Morris Quality Bakers, founded more than 100 years ago and well-known across the north-west of England for their delicious bread, cakes and biscuits.

Robson Broomhead, Corporate Centre Manager at Chorley Group, said: ‘‘It was an absolute pleasure to assist Morris Quality Bakers Limited with their two latest acquisitions, guiding the process from start to finish.

‘‘The vehicles began their journey as Nissan Interstars (rear-wheel drive chassis). Over the past few months, they have undergone a transformation at Fosters Commercials Ltd, where bespoke Luton bodies were expertly crafted.

The vans meet the needs of Morris Quality Bakers perfectly!

‘‘These bodies were enhanced with the addition of side doors and cantilever tail lifts at the rear, ensuring seamless functionality for the bakery’s daily delivery operations.’’

Robson said that seeing the finished vehicles was ‘‘truly satisfying – especially after Signcraft in Chorley had added the company’s corporate identity.

‘‘That final touch brought the vehicles to life before we had the pleasure of delivering them to Morris Quality Bakers, based in Baker Street, Chorley – what an iconic address!’’

Robson concluded: ‘‘We sincerely thank Morris Quality Bakers Limited for placing their trust in us, their local and valued business partner. Their patience and support throughout the process have been greatly appreciated.’’

Henry Morris, owner of Morris Quality Bakers, said he was delighted to add the two specially adapted vehicles to his company’s fleet. He said: ‘‘The vans are ideal for our needs and have now entered service. It was a pleasure to deal with Chorley Group and Robson Broomhead in particular, and we look forward to the relationship continuing during this year and beyond.’’

Chorley Group has been a Nissan franchisee since 1994, increasing its representation from a single dealership in Chorley to a multi-outlet operation with further branches in Blackpool, Burnley, Preston and Wigan.