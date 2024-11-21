Chorley gas appliance & heating engineer specialist Thermagas ceases to trade with stock and showroom items up for sale
Established in Chorley, Lancashire since 1979, Thermagas delivered, installed and maintained plumbing and heating systems.
Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on the contents of the company’s premises.
In total, there are around 125 lots in the auction, which include a variety of spare parts and stock, display fire surrounds, gas fires and stoves. All of the lots can be viewed online here.
Walker Singleton director, Allan Chapman, commented: “The wide range of equipment, stock and displays available will appeal to a multitude of buyers, ranging from gas engineers and installers to members of the general public looking for showroom fires and surrounds.
“We would recommend anyone interested in taking part in the auction to come and view the lots to see for themselves the breadth and standard of the items available.”
For further information on the online auction and to view the lots, search ‘Walker Singleton Thermagas online auction’.