Chorley Financial Specialists Ahead of the Green Curve

Spring may seem tantalisingly far off, but New Year inspires plenty of people to think about moving home, or getting a foot on the property ladder. If that’s you, Aspect Mortgages, based in Chorley, Lancashire, is highlighting sustainable property options to consider, which could lead to sizeable reductions in mortgage payments.

Founded in 2004, husband and wife co-founders Richard and Rachel Gill now lead a team of seven, providing impartial mortgage, insurance and financial advice, and have been tracking the growing trend in ‘Green’ mortgages.

“Most people aren’t yet aware of the savings green mortgages can offer- so we want to make sure they are!” says Richard. “With benefits for reducing your carbon footprint, heating waste, and utility bills, as well as mortgage payments, it makes sense all round to include the energy efficiency of your prospective or current home, and any capacity to upgrade it, in your considerations.”

Green mortgages reward people for living in an energy-efficient home, with cashback or better mortgage rates for homes with an EPC rating of A or B. Worryingly, the majority of homes in the UK are rated EPC D, with more than half of us unaware of our home’s rating, or even what it means. However, as Richard finds, most of us are very interested in how to save on energy bills, mortgage outgoings, and increase the value of our property.

Aspect - L to R Dotty, Rachel, Mark and Richard

“With greater focus on climate action, plus the impact of utility costs on living expenses and household budgets, energy efficiency makes sense all round,” agrees Richard. “With lenders increasingly taking EPC ratings into consideration, the UK’s green mortgage market has grown from just 4 products on offer in 2019 to more than 60 today. The first mortgage Aspect arranged this year was a green one, the first of many to benefit buyers, I hope.”

Practising what they advise, Aspect celebrated 20 years in business in 2024 by making energy-efficient upgrades to their offices, and are now enjoying monthly gas bill reductions from £550 to £180.

“Lenders are recognising the value of 'green' home improvements, offering rewards for upgrades like installing double-glazing, upgrading heating systems and insulation, or installing solar panels,” says Richard. “This opens up upgrade opportunities for those considering a lower-rated property purchase, or remortgaging their current home. Whatever the temperature outside, the green mortgage market is definitely hotting up!”