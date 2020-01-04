Chorley FC Community Foundation launches its Social Inclusion Football Team

Chorley FC Community Foundation has a new Social Inclusion Football Team for the 2019/2020 season following funding from two local firms.

Chorley FC Community Foundation has a new Social Inclusion Football Team for the 2019/2020 season thanks to support from local business owners.

The new team will join clubs from health and social care organisations across Lancashire to compete in the Social Inclusion Football League (SIFL). The team representing Chorley FC has grown out of the Community Foundation’s weekly Blokes United sessions, where men meet up to play football and return to Victory Park for refreshments, and show support for each other.

Project lead Vinnie Thompson said: “We use football as a tool to break down the stigma of poor mental health, social isolation or to bring together communities. Whether it’s about improving fitness, wanting to be around others or simply having people to talk to, we welcome you to come and join us.”

Darren Jenkinson, chairman of Chorley FC Community Foundation, said: “Support from local businesses has been key to the development of the team. It was important to find businesses who wanted to support a mental health project over a pure football project, and both Stand Out Stories and Magma Digital matched that criteria perfectly.”

Blokes United meets Wednesdays at Parklands High School at 8pm. Players of any ability and any age are welcome to play for a £2 donation.

Stand Out Stories Owner Ben Stout said "I attended one of the Blokes United sessions as a participant and was immediately impressed with the support and comradery I saw. Supporting this project was a no-brainer"

Magma Digital’s Kristin Cott added “Magma Digital has a very strong CSR ethos embedded in the agency and so when the opportunity to become a shirt sponsor for such a worthy team; whose passion and dedication to supporting one another came up, we had to jump at the chance. It is a wonderful initiative from Chorley FC and so important that inclusivity is key, playing as one team together and we wish them all the very best for the season ahead.”