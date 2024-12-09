Chorley construction company digs in to help appeal

Chorley construction company D&G Builders & Joiners is donating £3,000 to the charity team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in support of its ‘Give a Gift this Christmas’ appeal to provide presents for all patients in the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals on Christmas Day.

The appeal only launched two weeks ago but after learning of it, the company’s MD Emma Turner contacted the team to confirm its support. Dan Hill, head of charities for the trust, said: “This is amazing. D&G’s donation puts us in such a strong position to secure all the gifts required and make a real difference for all patients in hospital on Christmas Day.”

The firm’s donation to ‘Give a Gift this Christmas’ follows other support for the trust’s charity family this year. Just a few weeks ago, a D&G Builders squad took part in the Born Survivor Lancashire challenge, running a 10km mud-fuelled Royal Marine commando designed assault course, to raise £4,889 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The contractors also donated £300 in support of the trust’s mums and babies’ charity Baby Beat and its annual Walk to Remember and the £1,000 first prize in the charity team’s annual winter raffle – donations totaling a massive £9,189.

Emma said: “When we heard about the ‘Give a Gift this Christmas’ appeal, we knew we had to be involved. Christmas can be a difficult time for those in hospital, and we’re proud to play a part in making their day a little brighter. Supporting our local community has always been a priority for us, and we’re honored to contribute to this incredible cause.”

The charity team will spend D&G’s gift donation on items such as toiletry sets, socks, hats, books, pens and colouring pencils. It needs approximately 2,000 presents, which it will wrap ready for Christmas Day, to ensure all patients whatever their age receive a gift.

On Monday, 16th December, the team will board a Stagecoach donated bus to visit workplaces, businesses and schools throughout Preston and Chorley to collect gifts. Anyone wanting to catch the gift bus on its travels and have it stop at their location should email [email protected]

To make a donation to the ‘Give a Gift this Christmas’ project, click on the link on the charity’s website at www.lthcharity.org.uk