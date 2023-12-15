Chorley businesswomen lead the way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Chorley based businesswomen met with Sir Lindsay Hoyle to celebrate being recognised as winner, finalist and sponsor of the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) which recognises the achievements of women in business from across the UK.

Chorley based entrepreneurs Lisa Brady from Perfect Recruitment, Jaclyn Clayden from Progress Counselling & Psychotherapy and Del Parsons from Del Parsons Coaching joined the organisers, winners and sponsors from the EVAs at an afternoon tea with Sir Lindsay Hoyle to celebrate their achievements.

Del Parsons sponsored the Training & Coaching category at the awards and said: “The EVAs represents everything that’s brilliant about being a woman in business. Being a sponsor was a total privilege and the quality of the entries were extremely high. To be able to join the winners and other finalists in London was a great experience.”

Three Chorley based businesswomen met with Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Photo: Lisa Brady

Jaclyn Clayden, a finalist in the New Business category was delighted to accept the invitation to join the finalists in London “Thank you to the EVAs team for arranging such a great day; tour of the House of Commons and afternoon tea with the Speaker! I’m truly grateful to have been part of the EVAs and recognised for the work I do.”

Lisa Brady is the owner of Perfect Recruitment based in Buckshaw Village and was Highly Commended in the Best Business Category. “Sir Lindsay and his team were very welcoming and to be part of a day celebrating so many inspiring women was phenomenal. This recognition means everything to me because it’s a celebration of the work I’ve done over the last 16 years to build a business and grow my team.”

Coral Horn who is the founder and organiser of the EVAs awards said: “Being able to celebrate such a diverse and brilliant group of female powerhouses who show resilience, determination and innovation in their businesses and helping them to grow and scale is what the EVAs is all about. Year on year the awards are growing and we’re now the biggest award ceremony for women in business. Each year I’m in awe of the successes and achievements of these amazing women.”

To find out more about the EVAs Awards visit https://enterprisevisionawards.co.uk. The 2024 awards will be launched on International Women’s Day which is the 8th March and will shine the spotlight on even more amazing women in 2024.

The visit to Houses of Parliament took place on Tuesday November 28 and was in conjunction with the EVAs.