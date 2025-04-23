Chorley business leader flies the flag for the UK in global speaker book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local entrepreneur and productivity expert Liz Hardwick has been named as the only UK speaker featured in a new international book released by the Professional Speakers Association of New Zealand (PSANZ).

Trailblazers Volume II, launched in Auckland on 28 March, brings together speakers from around the world who are making an impact through their work. Liz, co-founder of digital training company DigiEnable and The Productivity Club, is one of a select group of contributors, and her inclusion highlights the global reach of her work from right here in Chorley, Lancashire.

Her chapter, Harmonised Productivity – The Foundation of Balanced Success, focuses on how people can work more effectively while also creating better balance in their lives.

“It’s a real honour to be part of this project and to represent the UK on an international stage,” said Liz. “I’m passionate about helping people use digital tools in a more productive and healthy way, and this book helps share that message with a wider audience.”

Award-winning digital productivity speaker and entrepreneur, Liz Hardwick, is regularly booked to travel the world sharing her expertise.

The Trailblazers series celebrates professionals who are helping shape the future of the speaking industry. The first book in the series won an international award, and this second volume builds on that success with contributions from across the globe.