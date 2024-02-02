Chorley business coach launches new workshops to and raise funds for Inspire Youth Zone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business coach from Chorley, has developed a series of workshops to support local business and raise much needed funds for Inspire Youth Zone.

Del Parsons, is launching a series of monthly workshops and networking sessions aimed at local women business owners to help them develop their skills, confidence and self-belief when it comes to building their businesses.

All funds raised from tickets to the workshops will be donated to the Inspire Youth Zone and the workshops are being supported by the team at Pink Link.

Jennifer Taylor, Philanthropy Manger at Inspire Youth Zone with Del Parsons

“The Inspire Youth Zone is close to my heart. It provides a welcoming environment for young people and give so many children the skills, confidence and self-belief to be the best version of themselves particularly when they don’t gain that through the traditional academic route” revealed Del who is a certified Mastercoach and chartered marketer.

“As a mum of a teenage son with autism and dyslexia who is already developing his entrepreneurial skills, I know how important it is to create an environment for our children to flourish and thrive. I also wanted to support even more female led businesses this year it made sense to join forces with the team at Pink Link to support that drive. This series of workshops will do all of that and raise much needed funds for the Youth Zone at the same time.”

The Inspire Youth Zone opened its doors to the young people of Chorley back in May 2018. Janine Blythe, Chief Executive of Inspire Youth Zone said “ At Inspire, we do more than just offer young people a place to hang out. We transform lives. We work to raise aspirations, enhance prospects, improve health and wellbeing, and support each young person to achieve their full potential.”

Janine added, “for each visit to our building, it costs us approximately £20 (including staffing, running costs and activity equipment), for every meal we serve, it costs us between £2.50-3.50… but we will never impose this fee on our members. We vow to never charge more than 50p entry and £1 per meal (even then covering the cost for those who would struggle), and all of this is only possible thanks to the support we receive from the community, who help us to raise the £1.6m we need each year to keep our doors open.”

Del will be delivering each workshop and will cover a range of business skills such as generating leads from linked in, nailing sales conversations as well as the softer skills around developing your confidence, avoiding procrastination and embracing a growth mindset.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link is delighted to be supporting this programme and said “We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of women starting up business in recent years but they continue to face significant challenges. These workshops will definitely help them tackle those challenges particularly in relation to creating opportunities for growth.”

Each workshop will be held at the Inspire Youth Zone on Chapel Street in Chorley and will run between 10am – 12pm on the first Tuesday of each month starting on Tuesday, March 5 2024.