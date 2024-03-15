Chorley-based BWS secures Micro Business Award win
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Red Rose Awards celebrates businesses across Lancashire, with the Micro Business Award focusing on rewarding Lancashire businesses that have continued to adapt and change to meet new challenges, while continuing to service customer needs and securing new opportunities.
During a glamorous black tie evening at Winter Gardens in Blackpool, BWS secured a win to take home the trophy.
Since its inception, BWS has moved out of the start-up phase and into the scale-up stage, and as an ambitious professional services consultancy, they have overcome a number of challenges in recent years - none more so than starting the business in the middle of the pandemic!
BWS has shown their commitment to consistent evolution, whether this be with their specialist service offerings that provide additional support to UK SMEs, their unique approach to sales and marketing innovations, or their industry-leading in-house processes. All of this works together to ensure an absolute ‘best in class’ service within the industry. They continue to showcase their commitment to employing talent within the Lancashire region to support their ambitions of becoming the number specialist bid writing consultancy in the country.
Michael Baron, Commercial Director at BWS, commented on the win: "To be shortlisted as a finalist for the Red Rose Awards was enough to show just how far the business had come over the years, but to win is a testament to the incredible work done by our team. We’ve experienced some fantastic growth in recent years, and it’s great for the team to have their hard work recognised.”