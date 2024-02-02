Chorley-based BWS lands Micro Business Award nomination
The Micro Business Award is focused on rewarding Lancashire businesses that have continued to adapt and change to meet new challenges, while continuing to service customer needs and securing new opportunities.
Since its inception, BWS has moved out of the start-up phase and into the scale-up stage, and as an ambitious professional services consultancy, they have overcome a number of challenges in recent years - none more so than starting the business in the middle of the pandemic!
BWS has shown their commitment to consistent evolution, whether this be with their specialist service offerings that provide additional support to UK SMEs, their unique approach to sales and marketing innovations, or their industry-leading in-house processes. All of this works together to ensure an absolute ‘best in class’ service within the industry. They continue to showcase their commitment to employing talent within the Lancashire region to support their ambitions of becoming the number specialist bid writing consultancy in the country.
As a finalist, BWS will now attend interviews and go through the final judging process early February, before the prestigious awards ceremony on March 14 at Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
Michael Baron, Commercial Director at BWS, commented on the award nomination: "To be shortlisted as a finalist for the Red Rose Awards showcases how far we have come as a business. We've experienced fantastic growth as a scale-up consultancy in recent years and we've retained some fantastic clients along the way. It's great to have some recognition for all the team's hard work. The first of many awards to come!"