Chorley Agency Delivers Website for Association of British Investigators

Established in 1913, the ABI is the foremost organisation of its type in the UK, with a membership exceeding four hundred professional investigators. In an otherwise unregulated sector, the association leads the way in compliance through a self-regulating regime while lobbying for regulation and recognition for legitimate professional investigators.

The new website from Bespoke provides information about the association, with links to its professional development courses for investigators.

It also features a search tool to help members of the public or businesses find an accredited investigator in their local area specialising in specific types of investigation including fraud, tracing & status reports, family & personal matters, corporate specialist & forensic services, process serving & litigation support, and general investigations.

New website for the ABI from Chorley agency Bespoke

ABI marketing manager Nicci Ashby said: “We are the only representative body for professional investigators that is working with the Information Commissioner’s Office to promote a self-regulatory system for professional investigators.

“The Law Society of England and Wales works with ABI, and our accredited members provide litigation support, process serving, and investigative services to the legal profession. With over 400 members across the globe, the ABI provides an extensive network of professional investigators, ensuring quality standards for those seeking their help.

“That’s why it’s extremely important we have a website that represents the high professional standards that we embody.

“I’m pleased to say, it was a huge pleasure working with the team at Bespoke and they have been a delight to work with. Their professionalism and dedication to our project was evident from the start. They have not only met but exceeded our expectations, delivering outstanding results and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them in the future.”

Employing 12 staff in both Chorley and London, Bespoke is a lead generation specialist agency. As well as designing and building websites, the agency also delivers online campaigns through retainers to help in-house marketing teams maximise their returns from their online spend.