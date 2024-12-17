Chorley Adviser Firm Gives Money to Charity through Christmas Card Competition

Local financial adviser firm Amber River True Bearing have donated £100 to Childline through a charity Christmas card competition. The charity Christmas card was designed by Myla Wilson, a pupil at Shakespeare Primary School, which won the ‘Last Choir Singing’ competition this year. The singing competition runs every year and was founded by Amber River True Bearing Executive Chairman George Critchley. All entrants perform live on some of Lancashire’s biggest stages such as St George’s Hall, Blackburn, and the winning school wins time in a recording studio.

Amber River True Bearing held a competition with the winning school to design a Christmas card, with the winner, Myla given £50 in vouchers as a prize. The school also received £100 towards music equipment. The winning entry was chosen by Marketing Manager Jayne Raven and Compliance Director Helen Lupton and was selected because the design and use of colour impressed the judging team.

Of the competition win, Joanna Newsom, class teacher said 'Shakespeare Primary School pupils were excited to have the opportunity to design a Christmas card for Amber River True Bearing and Myla was delighted that her design was chosen as the winner. Their very generous donation will be spent wisely on vital music equipment which will enhance children's musical experiences.'

Marketing Manager Jayne Raven who chairs the Amber River True Bearing charity committee, shared her thoughts; “In an era where we are encouraged to move to more sustainable options, the introduction of an online charity Christmas card to replace our printed ones will help us achieve our aim of being kinder to the planet. In turn our donation to Childline will make a difference to the lives of those who use the service.”