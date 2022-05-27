Residents of new homes at the Hawthorns in Elswick will get a warm welcome from colourful greetings cards created by children at Great Eccleston Copp CE Primary School.

The school is is less than a mile from the estate where Kingswood Homes is building new homes and the construction firm set pupils the challenge of designing welcome cards to be given to residents of the development.

Sales director Lesley Myers said: “Schools are at the heart of our communities and so we asked the children to help us make new residents of The Hawthorns feel at home and part of the neighbourhood by designing welcome cards.

Art competition winners Jessie Brown, Jessica Cowell, Erin Hesketh from Great Eccleston Copp CE Primary School at The Hawthorns, Elswick, where Kingswood is building houses

"The standard of the entries was great – the children really showed off their artistic talents making it difficult to choose a winner and so we picked three.

"We loved Erin’s picture of a house on her card, while Jessie and Jessica both had great use of colour on their entries.”

The three winners were invited to visit The Hawthorns where they were presented with vouchers each from Kingswood, while the school was given a £500 donation.