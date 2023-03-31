Chic Happens: Lancashire’s magnifique fashion boutique entrepreneur talks business and the Lunch & Laughs Live Tour

An ex-solicitor and law lecturer who traded in her legal career to start her own fashion boutique, Chic Happens, in 2019, Claire started by branching out into online fashion from her home in Whittle-le-Woods. The idea took off, combining the services of a personal shopper, a stylist, and an online supply guru helping busy modern women cultivate bespoke styles.

Now firmly established as one of the North’s West most prominent très magnifique fashion boutiques, Chic Happens has also seen Claire work with Gok Wan on his One Size Fits All show and with the likes of Zoe Taylor, Carol McGiffin, Lisa Maxwell, Claire Sweeney, Kate Thornton, and Rustie Lee on the Lunch and Laughs Live Tour.

Now, having moved into their new bricks-and-mortar store in Chorley last year, Chic Happens is now taking things to the next level, building a new website and offering not only their usual selection of cutting-edge women’s wear, but also menswear and homeware, too. Plus, Claire has been asked back for the upcoming Lunch and Laughs Live Tour, too.

Ground floor of Chic Happens in Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“We bought an old bank which had been empty for eight years because we wanted to rejuvenate the highstreet,” says Claire of Chic Happen’s new store. “When it came on the market, I knew it’d be perfect and, although it needed a complete redecoration, a local firm called MJK Design & Build Shopfitting Ltd did the whole thing in six weeks.

“It’s great, we have daily footfall now so we’ve got so many more local customers, but we’re also getting people travelling big distances to come see us - people from Aberdeen, Portsmouth, Cardiff,” she adds. “And they love it. We have a VIP suite for personalised one-to-one stylist at no extra cost. We’re making the high street what it used to be.

“That’s why I love the job, because you get to meet people, establish what they want, and create bespoke looks for them,” Claire continues. “Like so many women, I was stuck in a career that I hated, but now I never feel like I’m coming to work. I know that sounds like a cliche, but it’s just not work because I love it.”

Set for a whirlwind 19-city tour with the Lunch and Laughs crew, necessitating eight consecutive weekends away from home, Claire is nevertheless excited to be involved in such a high-profile operation. “Women get a glass of fizz and a three-course lunch, then the celebs come out and do the afternoon’s entertainment,” she explains.

Claire Robinson, owner of Chic Happens in Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“They’ve also asked me to go on stage to do the style section full of style hacks and tips before the celebrities choose someone nominated for a makeover and I take them away for a VIP style makeover,” Claire adds. “At the end of the show, there’s a reveal and she takes that look away with her.

“It’s so exciting to be involved. It’s going to be crazy - a lot of miles and time away from home, but it’ll be great to be a part of and a real laugh, too.”

Claire Robinson, owner of Chic Happens in Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard