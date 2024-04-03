CHEC enhances digital presence with new website

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, has bolstered its online presence with a new website that is designed to meet patient needs, improve user experience and present expanded service offerings.

The recently launched website has introduced accessibility features to ensure anyone with eyesight conditions can easily navigate content and access the information they need. Enhancements include advanced font functionality to adjust the size of on-screen text and improved contrast sensitivity.

Quick links and enhanced search functions have also been embedded, making it easier for all users to navigate the online hub. The community healthcare provider has also facilitated two way communication with patients, by enabling feedback to be shared through the site.

For ophthalmology professionals, CHEC has simplified access to resources such as online and in person CPD training events, while all referral pathways can now be accessed directly from the homepage.

To better reflect the expanded services available, the new website has a dedicated area for gastroenterology, offering patients and professionals comprehensive information about available treatments and procedures.

“CHEC has always centred on community, and as we continue to invest in expansion, patient care remains at the heart of everything we do,” explains Jose Bailey, CHEC Chief Commercial Officer. “It was crucial for us to ensure the new website not only reflects our growth as a business, but is functional and accessible for those who need us most.”