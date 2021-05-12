Changes on the board of Lancashire energy specialist

Richard Logan will succeed Mike Fletcher as non-executive chairman, having served for four years as an independent non-executive director of the Kirkham-based company.

He will also continue leading the group’s audit committee, however, the firm will seek a new audit committee chairman later this year.

The firm also announce the appointment of Sangita Shah, who will join the board from July 1.

Mike Fletcher who is stepping down from his role as non-executive chairman at Inspired Energy

She is the non-executive chairman of AIM quoted companies Bilby Plc and RA International Group plc, lead board director of NASDAQ listed Forward Industries Inc. and a director of the Quoted Companies Alliance.

Mark Dickinson, chief executive officer, said: “On behalf of the board and all at Inspired Energy, I wish to thank Mike for his invaluable contribution to the group’s achievements to date.

"A board member since float, Mike’s capital markets experience and deal structuring capability were instrumental in delivering the IPO and helping the company to execute the initial phase of its buy and build strategy, with the group having completed 19 acquisitions since joining AIM.

"Mike has successfully guided the company through its transition from being predominantly founder owned and managed, to a business today with a significantly larger market capitalisation, and an evolved and diverse share register with supportive institutional investors.

CEO Mark Dickinson

"Richard Logan has made an invaluable contribution to the Board to date, and we are delighted that he has agreed to become non-executive chairman to oversee the next phase of the Group’s evolution.