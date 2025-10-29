Chamber welcomes amendments to Employment Rights Bill but urges government to listen to business concerns

Babs Murphy, CEO of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce (NWLCC) has given a cautious welcome to House of Lords amendments made to the government’s controversial Employment Rights Bill (ERB).

But they still have concerns the Bill will impact businesses across the county once it becomes law.

According to the government, the ERB aims to enhance workers' rights and improve working conditions in the UK.

However, the House of Lords have amended several elements of the Bill which, the Chamber argues, places unnecessary burdens on businesses and could affect their recruitment, productivity and investment.

Changes made by the upper house include a six-month qualification period for unfair dismissal rather than the original recommendation of day one rights and reducing the burden on businesses by removing the need to guarantee hours for those currently working on a zero hours contract.

The ERB is currently passing between the House of Lords and Commons with a series of amendments which will affect how businesses deal with their employees.

The House of Lords also recommended changes to the definition of seasonal work and industrial action ballots.

Government has come under pressure to alter parts of the Bill which is seen by the Chamber to place an extra burden on businesses when they are already struggling with other responsibilities.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the NWLCC, said: “The House of Lords recommendations could mean some elements of the Bill may water down some of the policies and give businesses breathing space once it becomes law.

“While these amendments are welcomed, the fact remains certain elements of this Bill will still impact the day-to-day running of businesses across Lancashire.

“As the ERB continues to pass between both the houses, this is a great opportunity for government to accept these amendments and recognise change is required before the Bill receives Royal Ascent.”