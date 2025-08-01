Chamber urges more action to support Lancashire SMEs following launch of government’s Small Business Strategy

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to deliver on its growth mission following the launch of its Small Business Strategy.

The document outlines a roadmap for boosting enterprise, exports and innovation across the UK’s SME landscape.

It focuses on several barriers which Chamber members face, including access to finance and business support, as well as help with implementing new technologies such as working with AI, and export advice to businesses wanting to take their product to a global market.

With the majority of businesses in Lancashire falling within the small and medium-sized category, the strategy’s focus on digital adoption, international trade and skills is timely and relevant for the region’s business community.

Commenting on the plan, Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s positive to see the strategy recognise exports as a growth driver.

“Lancashire’s SMEs have the ambition and capability to trade globally, but they still face significant barriers. More practical, on-the-ground support will be needed if businesses are to capitalise on global opportunities.

“We also welcome the emphasis on helping SMEs adopt digital tools and technologies. From AI to automation, embracing tech is essential for staying competitive—and we’re proud to have contributed to the SME Digital Adoption Taskforce to help drive that transformation.

“That said, spiralling costs continue to hit confidence. Businesses need assurance that reforms to business rates will come, and that no new taxes will be introduced that could stifle investment or growth.

“If the Government truly wants to deliver on its Growth Mission, the strategy must evolve from intent into impact—by removing cost pressures, incentivising investment, and helping firms keep people in work.

“The Chamber will continue to engage with policymakers to ensure Lancashire’s voice is heard as the strategy is implemented.”