Chamber partners up with historic Preston insurance brokers
Garratts, now part of the Brown & Brown team, are one of the oldest firms still operating in Preston – having been formed in 1877 by George Garratt.
Brown & Brown supports Garratts by providing access to strong insurance partnerships, enhanced insurance products, risk management resources, and the expertise of over 14000 insurance professionals worldwide. Brown & Brown Insurance was founded in 1939 as a two-partner firm and has risen to become one of the largest insurance brokerages in the world. Powered by a culture that values high performance and perseverance, Brown & Brown is arguably the most efficient operating platform in the insurance brokerage business.
As a Chamber Patron, Garratts, have confirmed their commitment to the continued strengthening of the region’s business community - by standing shoulder to shoulder with the NWL Chamber of Commerce.
John Grindley, director of Garratts, said: “As an expanding business with roots in the heart of Preston, we are delighted to form this partnership with the Chamber – an organisation which has been supporting businesses almost as long as we have!
“We look forward to working alongside the Chamber team, and meeting and servicing member needs, playing our part in making the Lancashire business community strong and resilient”.
Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce commented: “Garratts is a leading insurance broker within Lancashire, and we are delighted that they have chosen to become a Chamber partner, having enjoyed a long standing working relationship with the firm, I am excited to see what we can collectively deliver to benefit to Chamber members."
