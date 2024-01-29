Chamber of Commerce secure financial experts partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their financial planning services will add to the Chamber’s portfolio of benefits, geared towards promoting the competitiveness of Lancashire companies.

By becoming a strategic partner of the Chamber, Amber River True Bearing has the opportunity to work alongside one of the most highly respected business support organisations to promote their commitment to Lancashire’s business community.

Jayne Raven, Marketing Manager at Amber River True Bearing, said: “We are delighted to become a strategic partner of the Chamber. We have been a member of the Chamber for many years and feel now is a good time to build our relationship further, not only with the Chamber but with all Chamber members”

Amber River True Bearing offices in Chorley. Photo: NWLCC

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce commented: “Amber River True Bearing are a trusted name in financial planning. We are delighted that they have chosen to become a Chamber partner, working closely with us to deliver yet another tangible business benefit to Chamber members.

“The Chamber represents 1,600 members on a wide range of issues, including red tape, transport, legislation, finance, and international trade. But more than that, it plays a key role in Government regeneration initiatives, to the benefit of all businesses in our region.

“The Chamber depends upon the ongoing support and goodwill of loyal members, sponsors, and partners, who provide financial and other support, for the Chamber’s activities and to the wider business community.

