From its location, in St Annes, the award-winning company has committed to working more strategically with the chamber to offer fellow members its expertise, support and solutions in the energy and utility sector.

Established in 1995, and now employing 150 members of staff, BiU will work closely with the chamber team to ensure members have access to energy and sustainability solutions for their business.

Lizzie Nield, from BiU said: “We’re delighted to announce our arrangement with the NWLCC, which provides huge potential for both parties as two trusted advisors to businesses across North and Western Lancashire.

Lizzie Nield, of BiU

“As one of the market leaders in our sector, by becoming a Patron Member of the chamber we have pledged our commitment to delivering a range of quality services covering all aspects of energy and sustainability to fellow members and the wider business community. The energy crisis has led to significant increases in costs, and we are here to ensure that NWLCC members are well informed.”

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the chamber said: "BiU are a well-respected business and active member of the business community in Lancashire. We are delighted that they have chosen to become a chamber patron and help us in supporting our members to navigate the energy and utility market successfully.

“The Chamber depends upon the support and goodwill of our members, sponsors and patrons, who provide financial and other support for the chamber’s activities for the benefit of the North and Western Lancashire Business community.