Celebrating Lancashire’s family businesses – the heartbeat of our economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family-run businesses are the backbone of Lancashire’s economy, rooted in tradition and driven by generations of dedication, trust, and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These businesses—whether small, growing enterprises or well-established multi-generational firms—represent more than just commercial success; they are a living testament to the values that make Lancashire great.

The Family Business of the Year award at the BIBAs 2025 celebrates these incredible enterprises and the vital role they play in sustaining the region’s economy and identity. These businesses create local jobs, support neighbouring suppliers, and serve as community anchors—often giving back more than they take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From family butchers to engineering giants, their influence spans every sector and every corner of the county.

Preston-based Roccia - Winners of the 2024 Family Business of the Year at the BIBAs

Last year, Preston-based Roccia took home the accolade – a triumph which coincided with the firms 30 years trading.

Khalid Bapu, from Roccia, said: “Celebrating our 30th anniversary, we wanted to mark the milestone with something truly memorable.

“After winning Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year in the past, we were determined to complete the 'golden trio' by finally securing the Family Business of the Year award. A goal we’ve been chasing for a few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purpose-led independent law firm Brabners has once again sponsored the category. The firm, which began in 1815, today has more than 550 colleagues across four offices in Lancashire, Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester.

Nikki Whittle, partner and head of corporate – Lancashire, Brabners said: “Lancashire is built on a proud tradition of family-run businesses, from world-class manufacturers to household name retailers and award-winning hospitality firms.

Many of these have been passed down through generations.

“Businesses like these are the lifeblood of the county’s economy. They are deeply rooted in the places they operate, so their success directly benefits local economies and communities. Brabners supports hundreds of family business leaders across Lancashire, so we see their impact first-hand on a daily basis.

“As a county, it’s vital we recognise and celebrate their contribution to economic growth, which is why we have chosen to sponsor this category of the BIBAs for the third consecutive year.”