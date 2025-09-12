Cedarwell Joinery brings craftsmanship to Channel 4’s YouTube Show

Cedarwell Joinery has carved out a name for itself in the world of bespoke design and build, and their latest project has put them firmly in the spotlight. The company was commissioned to build the set for Channel 4’s innovative YouTube series Channel 4 Served, blending traditional craftsmanship with the demands of modern media production.

The set — a stylish, functional space tailored to the show’s fast-paced filming environment — was handcrafted at Cedarwell’s workshop before being installed on location. Every detail, from the timber framework to the bespoke fittings, was meticulously planned and executed.

“For us, it wasn’t just about building a set, it was about creating an atmosphere,” explained Paul Brown, master craftsman at Cedarwell Joinery. “When you’re working for a Channel 4 production, you know it needs to be more than just functional — it has to feel right on screen.”

Known across the region for their bespoke joinery, Cedarwell was the natural choice when producers wanted craftsmanship with character. Brown and his team worked closely with the design crew to ensure every piece of timber complemented the visual aesthetic of the show.

Cedarwell Joinery was commissioned to build a new purpose-built studio for 'Served' at Sticks & Glass, home of Channel 4’s national HQ.

“Television is unforgiving — the camera picks up everything,” said Brown. “We had to think about how the wood would look under studio lights, how it would stand up to constant use, and how it could be adapted as filming moved forward. That’s where traditional craftsmanship really makes the difference.”

With Channel 4 Served gaining momentum online, Cedarwell Joinery’s work has already been viewed by thousands. For the company, it marks not just another commission, but a step into a wider world where traditional joinery meets modern media.

“At the end of the day, we’re builders of stories as much as we are builders of wood,” Brown added with a smile. “And this story is only just beginning.”