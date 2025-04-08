Cavity Extraction wins prestigious Lancashire Business View Award at Red Rose Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cavity Extraction, the UK’s only company dedicated to identifying and removing inefficient cavity wall insulation, has been honoured with the prestigious Lancashire Business View Award at the Red Rose Awards 2025.

This esteemed accolade, selected by the event organisers from entries across all categories, recognises outstanding businesses making a significant impact in their industry.

Cavity Extraction’s pioneering work is transforming the lives of homeowners across the country by removing defective insulation that can lead to persistent damp, mould, and structural damage. By returning properties to their original state, the company is ensuring healthier living conditions for countless families.

Damian Mercer, Managing Director of Cavity Extraction, expressed his pride in receiving the award, saying: “This recognition highlights the vital work we do in helping homeowners reclaim their properties from the damaging effects of failed insulation. Too many people are forced to live in unhealthy conditions, and we are committed to providing them with a lasting solution.

Damian Mercer, owner of Cavity Extraction.

“Since launching in 2014 I am fortunate to say that the business has gone from strength to strength and in the last 12 months in particular it has really sky rocketed, as the work of our highly qualified and experienced team has built us a solid reputation and loyal customer base with some of the country’s biggest contractors.”

Beyond leading his company to success at the Red Rose awards, Damian is also spearheading a national movement to address the issue at a legislative level. Through meetings with MPs and lobbying Parliament, he is actively raising awareness and calling for legal reforms to protect homeowners from substandard cavity wall insulation installations.

He added: “We need to ensure that homeowners are not left to suffer due to poor industry practices. By bringing this issue to the forefront of policy discussions, we hope to implement positive changes that will prevent this from happening in the future.”

The Red Rose Awards, a key event in the Lancashire business calendar, celebrate the achievements of the region’s most innovative and influential companies. Leyland-based, Cavity Extraction’s win underscores its leadership in an industry that has long overlooked the consequences of inadequate insulation practices.

To find out more about Cavity Extraction Ltd visit https://www.cavityextraction.com/ or call 01772 972343.