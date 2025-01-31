Cavity Extraction Named Finalist in ESG Category at the Red Rose Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cavity Extraction has been announced as a finalist in the Environmental, Social, and Governance category at this year’s prestigious Red Rose Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second consecutive year the firm has reached the finals of these awards and this recognition highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices and for making a positive impact on communities.

As a leader in eco-friendly cavity wall insulation removal, Cavity Extraction has consistently demonstrated its dedication to environmental responsibility which is at the heart of the business ethos. By providing sustainable solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and support healthier living environments, the company continues to set industry standards and champion for change in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond environmental impact, Cavity Extraction is committed to social responsibility by prioritising ethical labour practices, investing in workforce development, and supporting local communities through donations, sponsorships and fund-raising. Its governance policies reflect transparency, integrity, and a long-term vision for sustainability which owner, Damian Mercer is fiercely proud of.

Damian Mercer from Cavity Extraction in finals of the Red Rose Awards.

Damian said: “Being named a finalist in the ESG category at the Red Rose Awards is an incredible honour and a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices. We believe that businesses have a responsibility to drive positive change, and we are proud to lead by example in our industry.

“Since launching in 2014 I am fortunate to say that the business has gone from strength to strength and in the last 12 months in particular it has really sky rocketed, as the work of our highly qualified and experienced team has built us a solid reputation and loyal customer base with some of the country’s biggest contractors.

“We can’t wait to get in front of the judging panel in a few weeks and present our case and ESG credentials and will be keeping everything crossed until the awards ceremony in March.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Rose Awards celebrate outstanding businesses across various sectors, recognising those that demonstrate innovation, excellence, and a strong commitment to best practices. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 13 March 2025 at Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Cavity Extraction looks forward to the event and remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of ESG excellence in the construction and energy efficiency sectors.

To see the full short list for the Red Rose Awards visit https://www.redroseawards.co.uk/event/finalists

To find out more about Cavity Extraction Ltd visit https://www.cavityextraction.com

or call 01772 972343.