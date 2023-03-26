Casablanca Kebab & Pizza House in Preston has been handed a one-out-of five food hygiene rating
A Preston takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Casablanca Kebab & Pizza House on Corporation Street was given the score after assessment on February 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Preston's 192 takeaways with ratings, 123 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Casablanca’s ‘Hygienic food handling’ was classed as generally satisfactory, but for ‘Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’, inspectors said improvement was necessary, and for ‘Management of food safety’, major improvement was necessary.