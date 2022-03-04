Carnforth communications firm which has growth on the radar

LARS Communications Limited is now recruiting rigging teams and project managers following further contract wins.

The Carnforth company is about to start a two-year rigging contract, plus another tower build contract for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, following on from its design, fabrication and installation of two radar towers, at Remote Radar Head Brizlee Wood and RRH Buchan, which are part of upgrades to UK air defence systems.

LARS also won a contract to design, manufacture, supply and install a number of other radar towers at sites across the UK. The contract was awarded to LARS following its submission of a bespoke design which could be developed to suit various radar tower applications.

LARS Communications has worked on a series of radar installations across the UK

The design has already been applied to a 30-metre radar tower in Cambridge and two 20-metre radar towers in Hampshire and Oxfordshire. Recently it has completed the installation of a 10m version of the radar tower in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Further applications are taking place this year in North Yorkshire, Peterborough and Aberporth, Wales.

Julian Cooper, business development manager at LARS Communications, said: “Last year was possibly our busiest to date, winning a number of high-profile contracts.

"And while we are thrilled to be one of the go-to companies for specialist tower builds, we are still extremely busy in a number of other areas such as rigging, tower strengthening and decommissioning.”