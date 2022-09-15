However, banking will still be available with Barclays staff at a new location of the Royal Station Hotel in Market Street on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9.30am to 4pm.

This follows a high level of public opposition to the plans when they were announced in July.

Carnforth Town Council met with Barclays representatives to seek assurances on the support that would be available for customers after the closure.

Carnforth Barclays is to close in October. Photo: Google Street View

Barclays said the decision had been made after careful consideration of how the branch is used and how customers are banking.

The new arrangements will be launched by the town mayor, Coun Chris Smith, on Tuesday October 18.

He said: "It is pleasing to see Barclays Bank maintaining its support for customers in Carnforth and surrounding areas, especially given that this will be provided using space made available by one of our businesses.

"Our thanks to the owner and staff of the Royal Station Hotel for making this service possible.

"The town council will now work with Barclays to ensure that the change is communicated as widely as possible."

Lindsay McAlice-Kennedy, Barclays customer care director, said: "We’re delighted we’ll be able to operate from the Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth from 18th October onwards and they have made us feel very welcome.