Care home residents benefit from Home Safari

A skunk, a lizard and a tortoise entered a Skelmersdale care home… not the start of a classic joke but an animal-assisted therapy session for elderly residents.
By Sam SchofieldContributor
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:57 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
A menagerie of exotic creatures were brought to Aaron Crest Care Home, on Tanhouse Road, by Home Safari for the innovative therapeutic session.

Wilma the cockatiel was a favourite among the residents, as she performed flying tricks for residents, while everyone enjoyed holding and stroking the skunk, lizard, rabbit, guinea pig, and skinny pig.

Doreen Walker, 89, who uses a walking frame for mobility joked “I bet I can win you in a race” when she came face-to-face with the tortoise.

Francis Campbell, 77, meets a lizard from Home Safari at Aaron Crest Care HomeFrancis Campbell, 77, meets a lizard from Home Safari at Aaron Crest Care Home
James McCarthy, 98, was enamoured with the cockatiel. He said: “You can live here with us” when it sat on his shoulder.

Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) has proven to increase self-esteem while decreasing feelings of loneliness and anxiety, and encourages independent movement and interaction, according to Home Safari.

Tara Morris, home manager at Aaron Crest Care Home, has seen many of these benefits among her residents.

She said: “It was smiles all around when Home Safari came to visit. Everyone really enjoyed meeting the animals. It was a big hit. If you see residents’ faces light up when they get to hold a guinea pig or meet a tortoise, you immediately understand the impact a session like this has.

Doreen Walker, 89, meets a tortoise from Home Safari at Aaron Crest Care HomeDoreen Walker, 89, meets a tortoise from Home Safari at Aaron Crest Care Home
“They get more animated and sociable. They talk about it for hours and days afterwards, telling their family members and showing them pictures. We will definitely be running more AAT sessions in future.”

