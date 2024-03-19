Care home residents benefit from Home Safari

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A menagerie of exotic creatures were brought to Aaron Crest Care Home, on Tanhouse Road, by Home Safari for the innovative therapeutic session.

Wilma the cockatiel was a favourite among the residents, as she performed flying tricks for residents, while everyone enjoyed holding and stroking the skunk, lizard, rabbit, guinea pig, and skinny pig.

Doreen Walker, 89, who uses a walking frame for mobility joked “I bet I can win you in a race” when she came face-to-face with the tortoise.

Francis Campbell, 77, meets a lizard from Home Safari at Aaron Crest Care Home

James McCarthy, 98, was enamoured with the cockatiel. He said: “You can live here with us” when it sat on his shoulder.

Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) has proven to increase self-esteem while decreasing feelings of loneliness and anxiety, and encourages independent movement and interaction, according to Home Safari.

Tara Morris, home manager at Aaron Crest Care Home, has seen many of these benefits among her residents.

She said: “It was smiles all around when Home Safari came to visit. Everyone really enjoyed meeting the animals. It was a big hit. If you see residents’ faces light up when they get to hold a guinea pig or meet a tortoise, you immediately understand the impact a session like this has.

Doreen Walker, 89, meets a tortoise from Home Safari at Aaron Crest Care Home