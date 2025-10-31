Calico Group seeks new board members

The Calico Group is inviting applications for four new board member roles across its Group and Syncora Boards

The Calico Group is inviting applications for four new board member roles across its Group and Syncora Boards, offering a unique opportunity for people with community insight, lived experience, or transferable skills to help shape services that make a real difference.

The roles include positions for individuals with expertise in digital and cyber, people, culture and EDI, and governance and leadership. Calico is particularly keen to hear from people working in community organisations, health, education, care, or other sectors where services intersect with the lives of vulnerable people.

“We know that the best decisions come from diverse voices,” said Anthony Duerden, Chief Executive of The Calico Group.

“Our boards help guide services that support people through some of life’s toughest challenges, from homelessness and recovery to care and wellbeing. We’re looking for people who understand the realities of our communities and who want to help us go one step further in making a difference.

“We’re especially keen to hear from people with digital and cyber expertise. As our services evolve, we need board members who can help us navigate the opportunities and risks of technology – from data protection and cyber security to digital inclusion and innovation.”

Calico Group is a values-led organisation delivering integrated services across housing, health, care, and recovery. Syncora, part of the Calico, is a group of charities providing specialist services including substance misuse, homelessness support, and domestic abuse support.

Board members will help shape strategic decisions, support leadership teams, and contribute to a culture of inclusion, collaboration, and accountability.

No formal board experience is required, just a commitment to Calico’s purpose and a willingness to learn and contribute.

To apply, interested individuals are asked to visit calicoboards.co.uk and send a short statement of interest to [email protected]. Applications are open now, and candidates will be matched to the most suitable role after interviews.