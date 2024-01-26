News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Caffè Nero, Wheatsheaf, The Blossoms and more: 12 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

12 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:35 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 1 on December 14.

1. Golden Wok, Lawsons Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4PJ

Rated 1 on December 14.

Photo Sales
Rated 2 on December 14.

2. The Wheatsheaf, Park Hill Road, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1EL

Rated 2 on December 14.

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on December 19.

3. Mister Lee's, Broadway, Fleetwood, FY7 7DH

Rated 4 on December 19.

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on December 20.

4. Alminar Tandoori, Marksbury Shopping Centre, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood, FY7 8NE

Rated 3 on December 20.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsFood Standards AgencyFoodBlackpoolLancashireCaffe NeroFood hygiene ratings