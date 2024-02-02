Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cafe's decision to go cashless has sparked a heated debate with its customers, with many threatening to boycott the coffee shop.

Cappuccino's in Buckshaw Village announced on Wednesday (January 31) that it was ditching cash and going card-only. But the move has led to a backlash among those who oppose a cashless society.

Debate has been raging among residents since the news broke on local Facebook group Buckshaw Beat, with opinion split between those who welcome the move and those who prefer to have a choice to use cash or card.

Manager Pauline Otley did not elaborate on the decision to go cashless and declined to comment when approached by the Post.

'The choice should be mine not theirs'

Those opposed to the cashless cafe expressed a number of concerns. Some said they simply prefer to have a choice whether to use cash or card, while others fear the consequences of what a cashless society would mean for the future.

"Such a shame you're doing this," said Joanna Bortoft. "There is nothing wrong with cash, it's real money and I want to be able to have the option to use cash or card."

While Kevin McNicholas was less forgiving. "Prepare to go bust," he said. "I certainly won’t ever patronise an establishment that is Card Only."

But Kevin was quick to explain his reasons for opposing the UK's growing trend towards a cashless society.

He said: "I do not like where we’re heading; a cashless society. I will use cash each and every time I’m able to.

"Once you’re reliant solely on technology then you can easily be controlled; payments declined/ stopped. It’s already happening elsewhere so I choose not to support it.

"A choice is one thing… compulsion is something else all together."

And Kevin wasn't alone. Others shared his concerns, with some vowing to boycott the community coffee shop in Unity Place.

"You won't see us again. All the best," said another former customer.

And it wasn't only the speculative threat of a 'Big Brother' state that worried some customers. Others voiced concern over the elderly and vulnerable who might not have access to bank cards, with the cafe even being accused of being 'discriminatory'.

Joanne Cooper shared her concerns. She said: "I always pay on card so it doesn’t impact me personally - but this really isn’t an inclusive decision.

"A lot of people still use cash out of preference or necessity. As a community cafe you’d really expect it to be far more considerate of this and seek a more inclusive approach, so I find it disappointing."

While others questioned the practicality of going card only, for both the business and customers.

"Personally not bothered either way," said Ian Fox, "but just wondering what will happen when the inevitable happens and the card system goes down? You can’t afford to put all your eggs in one basket."

"If you own a business, you'd understand"

But there was some support for Cappuccino's. Some local business owners were quick to defend the cafe's decision and explain the benefits of going cashless.

Guy Bullock, owner of Chorley kitchen specialists The Design Studio, said: "If you are a buiness owner you would totally get this decision.

"There are many reasons why it’s a pain to accept cash. For me, the main one would be banking it. I suspect for this business their bank will probably be in Preston, so how do you go to the bank, put your cash in and manage a shop?

"And to be charged for the privilege of paying to put money in your bank? It’s disappointing so many will not support a local business for such a petty issue."

But not all business owners were on board with this reasoning.

Gary Bonehill, owner of Cool Kids Bouncy Castles, said: "It’s your business, so your choice. However, I think it’s the wrong call.

"We need to keep cash to keep our freedoms and we need all businesses to stand strong and stand together on this!

"Once cash has gone and everything is paid via phone or card you can bet your bottom dollar the rate of using a card will go up and eat into your profits!"