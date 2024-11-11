Moka cafe in Preston city centre goes up for auction with no reserve price after entering into administration

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Preston city centre cafe will go up for auction this week after closing its doors in September.

Moka in Fishergate suddenly closed after 22 years on September 28 but no reason for the closure was given.

The cafe has now been listed for auction with zero reserve, meaning Moka will be sold to the highest bid regardless of price. NCM Auctions say this is due to the business entering administration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Moka in Fishergate, Preston has closed down after 22 years. Credit: MokaMoka in Fishergate, Preston has closed down after 22 years. Credit: Moka
Moka in Fishergate, Preston has closed down after 22 years. Credit: Moka | Moka

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter

The sale includes all of the cafe’s contents, including furniture and a fully equipped kitchen with fridges, dish & glass washers, ovens, coffee machine and pizza oven.

The winning bidder will also have to pay a 25% buyer’s premium - an additional fee on top of the hammer price, as well as 20% VAT.

Bidding is due to end at 1pm on Wednesday (November 13). You can register to view the auction on the NCM website here

Related topics:Preston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice