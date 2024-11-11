A Preston city centre cafe will go up for auction this week after closing its doors in September.

Moka in Fishergate suddenly closed after 22 years on September 28 but no reason for the closure was given.

The cafe has now been listed for auction with zero reserve, meaning Moka will be sold to the highest bid regardless of price. NCM Auctions say this is due to the business entering administration.

Moka in Fishergate, Preston has closed down after 22 years. Credit: Moka | Moka

The sale includes all of the cafe’s contents, including furniture and a fully equipped kitchen with fridges, dish & glass washers, ovens, coffee machine and pizza oven.

The winning bidder will also have to pay a 25% buyer’s premium - an additional fee on top of the hammer price, as well as 20% VAT.