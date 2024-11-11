Moka cafe in Preston city centre goes up for auction with no reserve price after entering into administration
Moka in Fishergate suddenly closed after 22 years on September 28 but no reason for the closure was given.
The cafe has now been listed for auction with zero reserve, meaning Moka will be sold to the highest bid regardless of price. NCM Auctions say this is due to the business entering administration.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The sale includes all of the cafe’s contents, including furniture and a fully equipped kitchen with fridges, dish & glass washers, ovens, coffee machine and pizza oven.
The winning bidder will also have to pay a 25% buyer’s premium - an additional fee on top of the hammer price, as well as 20% VAT.
Bidding is due to end at 1pm on Wednesday (November 13). You can register to view the auction on the NCM website here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.