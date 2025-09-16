Businesses tee off for a lifesaving cause at North West Air Ambulance Charity Golf Day

Businesses from across the region are being invited to swing into action for a vital cause at the North West Air Ambulance Charity Golf Day.

The event will take place on Thursday 25th September 2025 at the prestigious West Lancashire Golf Club, it will be a day that combines the spirit of sport with lifesaving support.

The annual event, now a highlight in the region’s corporate calendar, offers companies the chance to enjoy a day of competitive golf and premium hospitality.

Participants will enjoy an 18-hole round on one of the UK’s top courses, a Beat the Pro challenge, Hole in One competition, and a two-course dinner with auction and raffle prizes.

Chris Alty, Golf Manager at West Lancashire Golf Club, said: “We at The West Lancashire Golf Club are proud to host the North West Air Ambulance Charity Day, supporting the incredible lifesaving work they do across our region. This cause is close to my heart, having personally supported the charity by completing the Fred Whitton Cycling Challenge earlier this year.

“The event here at West Lancashire is sure to be a great event. Having hosted Final Qualifying for The Open earlier this year, the course is in fantastic condition, and I am sure all the competitors will have a great day. Together, let’s help keep them flying.”

Businesses can get involved by entering a four-ball team, sponsoring a hole, or becoming a headline sponsor.

All proceeds raised will go towards NWAA’s lifesaving mission of providing enhanced pre-hospital care to critically ill and injured patients across the region.

Charlotte Carnell, Events Manager at NWAA, added: “This event is a fantastic way for businesses to give back while enjoying a memorable day out. Every pound raised helps keep our vehicles operational and our crews' saving lives.”

To register your team or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit: