Business leaders helping take local businesses and start-ups to the next level in Hyndburn

Business leaders across Hyndburn are stepping up to help the next generation of entrepreneurs thrive, thanks to a new programme of free workshops delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by the UK Government.

The initiative brings together successful local business leaders who are sharing their expertise to inspire and support start-ups and growing businesses. Covering a wide range of topics, the workshops include business growth with a focus on HR and AI, marketing, starting a business in Hyndburn, financial planning and the Amazon Academy.

The next workshop takes place on Tuesday, September 9 at Accrington Stanley Community Trust, where Sales Geek will showcase how to unlock new growth opportunities on Amazon.

This will be followed on Monday, September 16 by a session on funding and financial planning for start-ups, held at Elmfield Hall.

Future sessions will also feature marketing masterclasses, guidance on setting up a new business in Hyndburn, and an Agentic AI workshop with Telana in February.

Adrian Meakin, from Sales Geek, said: “We’re passionate about helping local businesses thrive, and supporting this workshop programme is a fantastic way to share our knowledge. Hyndburn is full of talented and ambitious people, and by giving them the right tools, we can help unlock real growth and success.”

Heath Groves, MD of Defence at Telana, added: “AI is changing the way we live and work at a pace we’ve never seen before. It’s vital that people start to understand and integrate AI into their everyday business processes now, so they can stay competitive and future-ready.”

Cllr Scott Brerton, Cabinet Member for Business and Growth at Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “Business leaders in Hyndburn play a key role in inspiring the next generation. By sharing their knowledge and experience, they’re helping create a stronger, more resilient business community that benefits everyone.”

Places on the workshops are being booked up quickly, and aspiring entrepreneurs are being encouraged to secure their place as soon as possible by emailing [email protected]

The workshop is part of a programme of business events taking place between September and February, which are funded by the UK Government.

More information about the workshops is available at www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk