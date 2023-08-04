News you can trust since 1886
Burnley's Woodland Spa wins title of Best UK Hotel Spa at Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 for the second year running.

The Woodland Spa in Burnley has received national acclaim after winning the title of Best UK Hotel Spa at the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 for the second year running.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST

The lavish awards ceremony took place at the Spa Life convention at The Cotswolds Water Park Hotel.

It was there where the impressive range of luxurious facilities and service levels provided at Crow Wood Resort’s flagship spa ensured they beat off stiff competition from some big names including Champneys Spa at Mottram Hall, Rockliffe Hall, Fairmont St Andrews and London-based Bulgari Spa.

The Good Spa Guide Awards recognise and celebrate exceptional service in the luxury spa and wellness industry. And the awards are given entirely on the basis of guest votes.

Crow Wood’s Director, Oliver Brown, said “ We think the award speaks volumes about the standard of luxury our guests enjoy. We believe we are truly flying the flag for Burnley and challenging people’s perceptions.”

