Founder of the Ribble Valley based sustainable skincare and wellbeing business ‘Kushboo’, Sarwat has been nominated in two categories, Creative Entrepreneur and Family Business Entrepreneur.

A pupil at the former Walshaw High School for Girls, Sarwat said: "I’m thrilled and really proud to be shortlisted in two categories, especially the ‘Family Business’ category as what began as a desire to help my local community with artisan soaps has grown into an award-winning, national vegan brand on a mission to spread wellness.”

Burnley born businesswoman Sarwat Jaleel has been shortlisted in the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

“Five years later, the business has expanded into larger premises to accommodate increased headcount and production.”

Kushboo Skincare has earned national recognition and accolades for its dedication to sustainability and philanthropy. The brand is stocked worldwide but stays committed to donating soap to vulnerable groups.

Sarwat, who studied at Burnley College, had her first daughter during her first degree, her second daughter whilst studying for her Masters degree and training to be a qualified broadcast journalist and her third daughter whilst working as a broadcast journalist, producer and reporter for BBC Radio.

Over several years, Sarwat moved into television working on various BBC and ITV television programmes including BBC Children's ‘Blue Peter', both in the live studio and behind the scenes creating many of the famous Blue Peter ‘makes’ including a very popular ‘bath bomb’ make for Mother’s Day.

An illness and spell in hospital was a turning point for Sarwat. After showering with a luxurious soap bought in by her husband Richard, Sarwat was amazed how the beautiful scent from a bar of soap lifted her spirits. That night Sarwat decided that she would begin to make soap for a local homeless charity. But she wanted to create the very best ethical soap using natural ingredients, the knowledge and wisdom of herbs and spices passed down from her parents.