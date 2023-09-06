PwC , which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business. The announcement comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million.

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores.The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”