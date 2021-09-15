Bumper intake of staff at Lancashire accountants
Accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has recruited 22 new staff members as part of its 2021 trainee and apprentice intake.
The new recruits have joined across the firm’s Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, Manchester and Kendal offices and will be part of its corporate services and tax teams.
It is one of MHA Moore and Smalley’s largest intakes of graduates and apprentices with the firm seeing record interest in positions available.
Rebecca Coombes, HR director at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “It’s been a tough time for those leaving education due to the pandemic, so we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity for these young people to make a start in the profession and develop their career with us.
“We’ve had record interest in our trainee and apprentice positions this year and the quality of the candidates has been impressive. They represent the future of our firm, and we look forward to seeing them grow both professionally and personally.”
MHA Moore and Smalley is part of MHA, a UK wide network of independent accountants and business advisers.