Britain’s worst motorway services revealed in new survey – and two are in Lancashire

Lancaster South (M6) and Charnock Richard South (M6) were placed in the top five worst motorway services out of 119 analysed, according to a survey of 31,000 visitors by watchdog Transport Focus.

Both received an overall satisfaction rating of just 83%.

In contrast, Blackburn with Darwen (M65) ranked in the top five best motorway services, receiving an overall satisfaction rating of 99%.

Which motorway services ranked the worst in Britain?

Hartshead Moor East on the M62 near Huddersfield ranked the worst, receiving an overall satisfaction rating of 80%.

Only three out of four (75%) visitors were satisfied with the toilets.

The services is on the busiest route across the Pennines from Lancashire to Yorkshire.

Two motorway services in Lancashire have been ranked some of the worst in Britain, including Charnock Richard South (Credit: Google)

This includes the UK’s highest motorway section, when the M62 reaches 1,221ft (372m) near Denshaw, Greater Manchester.

Hartshead Moor also has a section for westbound traffic, which received a score of 87%.

What did Welcome Break say about the result?

Welcome Break said: “We are very disappointed with the results from our site at Hartshead Moor East.

“We have received the detailed comments from Transport Focus and we will be working closely with our teams to address the feedback from the report as well as prioritising the site for future investment.”

Which motorway services ranked the best?

The ranking was topped by Moto’s Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire.

This was the only location to score 100%.

What was the average score?

The average satisfaction score given by all users of services was 93%, including 61% who said they were very satisfied.

Just 3% said they were very or fairly dissatisfied.

Value for money of refreshments was a key area of concern, with only 63% of respondents describing it as fairly or very good.

In contrast, some 88% of visitors were satisfied with the toilets.

Meanwhile, 31% said they felt tired, stressed or frustrated when they arrived at a services, but just 7% had those feelings when they left.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Many of us, when we think services, think about stopping for a toilet break – it’s reassuring to see that these are consistently highly rated.

“Our survey shows motorway service operators deliver good overall customer experience and facilities, but visitors don’t always feel they get value for money.

“Services continue to do a good job of their most important safety function – allowing drivers to rest and relax before getting back on the road.”

Visitors to services were asked for their views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging, and the impact their visit had on their mood.

The survey was carried out between May 25 and July 17.

Here are Britain’s top five motorway services based on their overall satisfaction score, according to a Transport Focus survey:

Rugby (M6): 100% Donington Park (M1): 99% Blackburn with Darwen (M65): 99% Strensham North (M5): 99% Medway East (M2): 99%

Here are the worst five: