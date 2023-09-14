David said: “Over the last year the home has made huge improvements and is now ranked as the number 1 care home in Preston on carehomes.co.uk and is the only home is Preston to have a perfect score of 10.“This achievement is incredible and nothing more than the staff at the home deserve for their amazing work.“CQC are supposed to reinspect home that are requires improvement within 6 to 12 months. We have now exceeded the 12 month time period and they haven’t been back to reinspect us! We have chased with CQC but they advised us they are focusing on home they have concerns with and they are not concerned by our home due to the great feedback we have received.“We are thrilled that CQC are receiving such good feedback about the home but are disappointed that we remain punished with our requires improvement rating!“This year our home and staff have the opportunity to win awards but if CQC don’t come back and reinspect us then our home and staff will be automatically disqualified from the awards they could win due to the homes rating which is completely unfair as CQC should have come back and reinspected us.“We have even had support and acknowledgment from the House of Commons who have encouraged CQC to return to our home.”