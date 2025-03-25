Brand new Peckish food yard set to launch at The Cuckoo’s Nest Bar

Brindle Distillery is proud to announce the grand opening of Peckish, a brand-new food yard bringing together the best of local, independent food vendors.

Launching over Easter weekend 2025, Peckish will offer a vibrant new casual dining experience, featuring two permanent kitchens committed to serving high-quality, locally sourced food.

Leading the way at Peckish are Meld, known for their incredible dishes made with meat sourced from Butcher Farrell’s Meat Emporium, and Fratelli’s Pizzeria, who will be serving up their signature wood-fired pizzas along with Italian Street Food. With a focus on quality ingredients and a passion for great food, both kitchens embody the values of Brindle Distillery – celebrating local producers, craftsmanship, and community.

“We’ve always believed in creating a space where our community can come together over great food and drink,” said Mark Long, Director at Brindle Distillery. “With Peckish, we’re building something extra special – a welcoming food yard that showcases the incredible talent and produce we have right on our doorstep.”

Peckish will complement Brindle Distillery’s existing offering, providing the perfect spot to enjoy a bite to eat alongside its renowned Cuckoo Spirits, locally sourced beers, premium wines and its wonderful atmosphere. With a seasonally changing lineup of food and special events planned, Peckish aims to become a go-to destination for food lovers in Lancashire and beyond.

The Easter weekend launch event Friday 18th April - Monday 21st April will feature a live DJ, local artists, Cuckoo Spirits and Cocktails from Brindle Distillery, and an exclusive first taste of what Peckish has to offer.

For more information, visit the website and follow @brindledistillery on Instagram and Facebook